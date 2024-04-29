The 41st Annual Salute To The Graduates

Pacific Media Group presents the 41st Annual Salute to the Graduates presented by HFS Federal Credit Union.  We are proud to continue a 41-year tradition of honoring exceptional students across our Big Island Schools through the Salute to the Graduates program. These outstanding students are selected by their school advisors and teachers in categories including Arts, Athletics, Information Technology, Leadership, and Scholastics.

Their remarkable achievements will be showcased in special on-air vignettes throughout the month of May on Pacific Media Group’s stations KBIG-FM 97.9 Hilo & 106.1 Kona, The Beat 95.9 Hilo & 93.9 Kona, and KAPA-FM 100.3 Hilo & 99.1 Kona as well as on the station websites and Big Island Now. Join us in celebrating these remarkable students and their accomplishments!

Hawai’i Academy of Arts & Sciences

Chandravali Osborne
Arts
Tai Panzer
Leadership

Hilo High School

Kalena Kaneshiro-Kalamau
Arts
Kaiwalya Kaneta
Athletics
Reana Anelalani Gapusan Lagronio
Information Technology
Bransen Hatakenaka
Leadership
Dylan Yanazaki
Scholastics

Honoka’a High & Intermediate School

Caleb Busque
Information Technology
Kaiah-Lexie Martinez
Leadership

Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i

Leilehuanani Ortiz
Arts
Maela Honma
Athletics
Ethan D’Ambrosio
Information Technology
Avani Naleimaile
Leadership
Emily Hora
Scholastics

Ka’u High & Pahala Elementary School

Lexi Manila-Louis
Arts
Tyra Won Yuen
Athletics
Danny Eder
Information Technology
Ceceta Carlend
Leadership
Janeea Bonoan
Scholastics

Kea’au High School

John Lewis Maneja
Arts
Kekoa Stone
Athletics
Lexy Kaye Ramos
Leadership
Raine Onodera
Information Technology
Daphne Althea Igloria
Scholastics

Kealakehe High School

Alika Rigaud
Athletics
Fiona Cunningham
Leadership
Claire Masquida
Scholastics
Raylyn Lopez
Arts
Andreis Ferreira
Information Technology

Kohala High School

Taniel Angelo
Arts
Landon Kauka
Athletics
Promise Arraujo-Medeiros
Information Technology
Maekayela Campollo Salam
Leadership
Adela Van Housen
Scholastics

Konawaena High School

Angelica Afan
Arts
Keoki Alani
Athletics
Tiana Nellis
Information Technology
Regine Medeiros
Leadership
Karly Andrade
Scholastics

Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School

Tahtiana Minthorn
Athletics

Pahoa High & Intermediate School

Sayuri Kurashima-Schutz
Scholastics
Donivan Lynch
Athletics
Lindsey Nicole Julian
Information Technology
Kadon Palma
Leadership
Francess-Zynnah Rarangol
Scholastics

St. Joseph School

Demos Manoukis
Leadership
Zalia-Marie Olivera
Scholastics

Waiakea High School

Kyzer Rey Paglinawan
Arts
Maya Kaneshiro
Athletics
Cole Anderson
Information Technology
Ericka Vento
Leadership
Micah Tajiri
Scholastics

