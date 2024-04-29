Pacific Media Group presents the 41st Annual Salute to the Graduates presented by HFS Federal Credit Union. We are proud to continue a 41-year tradition of honoring exceptional students across our Big Island Schools through the Salute to the Graduates program. These outstanding students are selected by their school advisors and teachers in categories including Arts, Athletics, Information Technology, Leadership, and Scholastics.

Their remarkable achievements will be showcased in special on-air vignettes throughout the month of May on Pacific Media Group’s stations KBIG-FM 97.9 Hilo & 106.1 Kona, The Beat 95.9 Hilo & 93.9 Kona, and KAPA-FM 100.3 Hilo & 99.1 Kona as well as on the station websites and Big Island Now. Join us in celebrating these remarkable students and their accomplishments!

Hawai’i Academy of Arts & Sciences

Chandravali Osborne

Arts Tai Panzer

Leadership

Hilo High School

Kalena Kaneshiro-Kalamau

Arts Kaiwalya Kaneta

Athletics Reana Anelalani Gapusan Lagronio

Information Technology Bransen Hatakenaka

Leadership Dylan Yanazaki

Scholastics

Honoka’a High & Intermediate School

Caleb Busque

Information Technology Kaiah-Lexie Martinez

Leadership

Kamehameha Schools Hawai’i

Leilehuanani Ortiz

Arts Maela Honma

Athletics Ethan D’Ambrosio

Information Technology Avani Naleimaile

Leadership Emily Hora

Scholastics

Ka’u High & Pahala Elementary School

Lexi Manila-Louis

Arts Tyra Won Yuen

Athletics Danny Eder

Information Technology Ceceta Carlend

Leadership Janeea Bonoan

Scholastics

Kea’au High School

John Lewis Maneja

Arts Kekoa Stone

Athletics Lexy Kaye Ramos

Leadership Raine Onodera

Information Technology Daphne Althea Igloria

Scholastics

Kealakehe High School

Alika Rigaud

Athletics Fiona Cunningham

Leadership Claire Masquida

Scholastics Raylyn Lopez

Arts Andreis Ferreira

Information Technology

Kohala High School

Taniel Angelo

Arts Landon Kauka

Athletics Promise Arraujo-Medeiros

Information Technology Maekayela Campollo Salam

Leadership Adela Van Housen

Scholastics

Konawaena High School

Angelica Afan

Arts Keoki Alani

Athletics Tiana Nellis

Information Technology Regine Medeiros

Leadership Karly Andrade

Scholastics

Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School

Tahtiana Minthorn

Athletics

Pahoa High & Intermediate School

Sayuri Kurashima-Schutz

Scholastics Donivan Lynch

Athletics Lindsey Nicole Julian

Information Technology Kadon Palma

Leadership Francess-Zynnah Rarangol

Scholastics

St. Joseph School

Demos Manoukis

Leadership Zalia-Marie Olivera

Scholastics

Waiakea High School

Kyzer Rey Paglinawan

Arts Maya Kaneshiro

Athletics Cole Anderson

Information Technology Ericka Vento

Leadership Micah Tajiri

Scholastics

Mahalo to our Sponsors!

Valedictorian Sponsor





Cum Laude Sponsor

Honor Roll Sponsors