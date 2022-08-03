Tommy “Kahikina” Ching is the host of the “The Pau Hana Party” on KAPA Radio, Monday – Friday 3p-7p to celebrate the end of the workday! Kahikina has authentically served our local audience as a committed member of the Big Island community for 40 plus years. Tommy was one of the first DJ’s to have one microphone and reach the entire state of Hawaii, and was one of the personalities that helped launch KAPA FM over 20 years ago.

Tommy is all about his community and has led the annual “Feed A Thon” for the Hawaii Island Food Basket for over 20 years, each year with a goal to reach 100,000 lbs. of food donations.

“Life’s different now but radio is my family, my lifeline, it’s great to breathe again!” Weekdays from 3pm to 7pm, “I’ll get you home safely,” with the best mix of traditional and contemporary Hawaiian Music on KAPA-FM radio at 100.3 FM Hilo and 99.1 FM Kona or streamed from our website at kaparadio.com.