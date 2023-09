Looking for a change in careers? Pacific Media Group and Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals are holding a Career Fair at the Prince Kuhio Plaza, September 9th from 10am to 2pm!

Come down and meet with companies like:

Altres Staffing

Big Island Candies

County of Hawaii Department of Human Resources

County of Hawaii Department of Parks & Recreation

First Hawaiian Bank

Grand Naniloa Hotel

HPM Building Supply

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union

Hawaii State Judiciary

Hilo Medical Center

HOPE Services Hawaii, Inc.

I. Kitagawa and Company

Island Naturals Market & Deli

Kamehameha Schools

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

Mauna Kea Resort

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resort Collection

PuroClean of The Big Island

Suisan Company, LTD

Teach For America Hawaii

Team DeLuz

Tony Honda Hilo

Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home

Waiakea Inc.